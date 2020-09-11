Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel, Israeli media say

Adds more sourcing and context

JERUSALEM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain is to normalise relations with Israel, the diplomatic correspondent for Israel's public broadcaster Kan said in a tweet on Friday, without citing sources.

Another Israeli reporter, Raphael Ahren of the Times of Israel, said U.S. President Donald Trump would on Friday announce that Bahrain was joining the United Arab Emirates in formally establishing ties with Israel.

The White House had no immediate comment. Trump will on Tuesday host a White House ceremony solemnising the Israel-UAE deal, which was announced on Aug. 13.

The Kan reporter, Amichai Stein, said Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa would be in Washington on Monday.

