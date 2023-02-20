Bahrain says preliminary estimates for 2022 show deficit decreased by 85%

CAIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain's preliminary financial estimates for 2022 showed the deficit decreased by 85 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Total oil revenues increased by 58% compared with budget estimates, according to the statement.

The country's total public revenues increased by 42% to 3.490 billion Bahraini dinars ($9.26 billion) compared with budget estimates, it added.

"The total fiscal deficit decreased by 85%, to 178 million dinars, compared to the budget deficit estimate at 1.185 bln dinars", according to the statement.

