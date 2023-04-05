Bahrain hires banks for dollar bonds and sukuk sale - document

April 05, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain has hired a group of banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds comprising a tranche of Islamic bonds as well as conventional notes, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Bank ABC, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered will arrange investor calls on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks said.

A sale of sukuk maturing in over seven years and 12-year conventional bonds may follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

