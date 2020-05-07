Bahrain gets over $7 bln demand for bonds, tighten price guidance - sources

By Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain has received over $7 billion in orders for a dual-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance comprising 4-1/2-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and 10-year conventional bonds, two sources said on Thursday.

The Gulf state tightened its price guidance to around 6.375% for the sukuk and around 7.625% for the 10-year bonds, the sources said. It had given an initial price guidance of 6.625%-6.75% for the sukuk and around 8% for the 10-year notes.

The deal would be the first sub-investment grade issuance from the Gulf since a massive sell-off of the region's debt in the wake of a historic crash in oil prices and the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Decent books with more than $5 billion before the U.S. is even in. I think they'll do $2 billion-$3 billion in total and price the 10-year at 7.5%," a fund manager said.

A fixed income strategist said he expected Bahrain to raise around $2.5 billion in total with the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

A banking source close to the deal said he expected the sukuk's pricing to tighten to as low as 6.25%.

The small oil producer, which was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch, needs to bolster its finances to plug its budget deficit.

In a presentation for investors seen by Reuters, Bahrain said it expects a deficit of 4% of GDP this year, down from 4.7% last year.

Bahrain hired Bank ABC, Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N, National Bank of Bahrain NATB.BH and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange the deal, sources have said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Hugh Lawson)

