Bahrain draws over $7.8 bln demand for sukuk and bonds - document

April 06, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain tightened guidance for its sale of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and conventional bonds after it drew combined orders of over $7.8 billion for the debt sale, a bank document on the sale showed on Thursday.

Guidance was tightened to around 6.5% for the seven-year sukuk and 7.75%-7.875% for the 12-year notes, the document from one of the arranging banks said. Initial guidance was about 6.875% for the sukuk and around 8% for the conventional paper.

