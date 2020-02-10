Bahrain deficit shrinks to 4.7% of GDP in 2019

Bahrain's budget deficit shrank to 4.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 from 6.3% a year earlier, the ministry of finance said on Monday citing preliminary fiscal results.

(Adds details) DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain's budget deficit shrank to 4.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 from 6.3% a year earlier, the ministry of finance said on Monday citing preliminary fiscal results. The small Gulf state aims to deliver a balanced budget by 2022 as part of a programme of fiscal reforms linked to a $10 billion financial aid package received in 2018 from its Gulf allies. Reforms so far included a spending review, a voluntary retirement scheme for public sector workers and the introduction of a value added tax. Bahrain saw its primary budget deficit - which excludes interest payments - decrease 85% year-on-year in 2019, it said on Monday. It expects the economy to grow 2.7% this year, from an estimated 2.1% in 2019. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait gave Bahrain $10 billion in 2018 after low oil prices pushed its public debt to almost 93% of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jon Boyle and Alex Richardson) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BAHRAIN ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1)

