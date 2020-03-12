Bahrain c.bank cuts overnight lending rate to 2.45%

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank cut its overnight lending rate to 2.45% from 4% "in light of the recent global developments," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The CBB continues to monitor global and local market developments closely in order to take any further necessary actions," it said, adding it cut the rate to "to ensure the smooth functioning of the money markets in Bahrain."

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

