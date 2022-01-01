US Markets
Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer's anti-COVID drug -state news agency

Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bahrain's health authorities authorized Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and evaluation of data provided by Pfizer, the statement added.

