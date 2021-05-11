Bahrain authorizes emergency use of one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain authorized on Tuesday the emergency use of Russia's one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency (BNA) said.

It is the sixth vaccine Bahrain has authorized. It has previously authorized China's Sinopharm, Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, the J&J vaccine, and Sputnik.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.