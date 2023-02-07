Baharaff Allen Increases Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Fintel reports that Baharaff Allen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD). This represents 17.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.41MM shares and 16.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.83% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is $1.02. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 47.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.69.

The projected annual revenue for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 17.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLMD is 0.0018%, a decrease of 49.5266%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 2,876K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 1,799,694 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 306,010 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 155,940 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,440 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 50.31% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 58,310 shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,310 shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 56.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 50,789 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,600 shares, representing an increase of 37.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.It is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the first quarter of 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

