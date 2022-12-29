US Markets

Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 29, 2022 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar and Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas directed the transfer of all digital assets in FTX's Bahamas unit FTX Digital Markets that were valued at more than $3.5 billion to digital wallets controlled by the commission, it said on Thursday.

The digital assets are being held on a temporary basis, the regulator said.

Upon completion of the transfer, FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang no longer had access to the tokens that were transferred or frozen, the executive director of the commission, Christina Rolle, said in an affidavit filed with the Bahamas Supreme Court.

"All transferred assets were and remain under the sole control of the commission," Rolle said.

Lawyers for crypto exchange FTX earlier this month opposed a demand for internal records from its Bahamian business, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.

FTX, its hedge fund Alameda Research and dozens of affiliates filed for U.S. bankruptcy last month.

The same week, authorities in the Bahamas, where the company had its headquarters, appointed liquidators to wind down FTX's international trading business

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.