Is BAH Stock a Buy Now as Low Valuation Meets Uneven Revenue Growth?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH offers a mixed investment setup. Its valuation is discounted, cash generation is improving and government demand remains recurring, but weak Civil revenues and modest near-term growth limit the appeal.

The central question is whether the current price already compensates investors for uneven execution. The numbers support patience rather than a decisive buy or sell call.

BAH’s Low Multiples Strengthen the Value Case

BAH trades at 10.91X forward earnings, with a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.72. Each measure is below the corresponding consulting-industry and broader-market benchmark, giving valuation-focused investors a clear reason to examine the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The discount is meaningful because it spans earnings, expected growth and revenues rather than relying on one metric. Science Applications International Corporation SAIC, another government technology integrator serving defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, provides a useful peer reference for assessing how investors price federal-services exposure.

Uneven Revenue Growth Keeps BAH in Check

Fiscal first-quarter revenues declined 4.2% year over year to $2.8 billion even as adjusted earnings increased 22.3% to $1.81 per share. Margin improvement and contract execution supported profits, but the top line remained under pressure.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation revenue-ttm | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

National Security revenues rose 1.3% to $2.03 billion, showing resilience in the company’s largest customer group. Civil and Commercial revenues fell 16.4% to $772 million, demonstrating why stronger earnings do not remove growth concerns.

Backlog and Cash Flow Support BAH’s Outlook

Total backlog reached $39.48 billion and the quarterly book-to-bill ratio was 1.5X. Those figures indicate that awards exceeded quarterly revenues and provide visibility into work that may convert into future sales.

Free cash flow climbed 171.9% to $261 million, helped by strong collections. Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS also operates across national security, health and critical infrastructure, underscoring the recurring-contract and mission-demand characteristics that can support cash generation in this market.

Debt and Execution Risks Temper BAH’s Appeal

BAH carried total debt of $3.94 billion, a net leverage ratio of 2.7 and a debt-to-capital ratio of 76.5%. Those levels reduce flexibility if operating conditions weaken or investment returns take longer to develop.

The company must also integrate acquisitions, fund strategic initiatives and preserve margins while bidding competitively for government work. The Defy Security acquisition and planned Ultra Mission Solutions transaction can expand capabilities, but they add integration and capital-allocation demands.

BAH’s Guidance Sets a Modest Growth Bar

Management maintained fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion, implying growth of 0% to 4%. The range reflects a cautious sales outlook and assumes stronger performance later in the year.

Adjusted earnings are projected at $6.00 to $6.35 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion and a margin of about 11%. Meeting those targets will require National Security momentum and profitability to offset continued Civil weakness.

BAH’s Rank and Style Scores Point to Patience

The bottom line is that BAH’s low valuation, backlog and cash flow create a credible value case, but uneven revenues, leverage and acquisition execution argue against treating the discount as an automatic buying signal.

BAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports a measured stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A strengthen the stock’s fundamental and trading profile, yet the neutral rank suggests that waiting for clearer revenue execution may be prudent.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.