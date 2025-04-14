$BAH stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BAH stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,555,355 of trading volume.

$BAH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BAH:

$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY LABEN (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,984 shares for an estimated $2,168,624

RICHARD CROWE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,243 shares for an estimated $700,095

MATTHEW CALDERONE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,065 shares for an estimated $670,725

JOAN LORDI AMBLE has made 3 purchases buying 3,620 shares for an estimated $516,502 and 0 sales.

$BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BAH Government Contracts

We have seen $7,484,101,765 of award payments to $BAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$BAH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/29/2024

$BAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $159.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 11/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.