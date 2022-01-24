BAH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.41, changing hands as low as $83.92 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $75.15 per share, with $100.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.