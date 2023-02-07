BAH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.40, changing hands as low as $94.81 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $112.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.14.

