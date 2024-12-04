BAH Benefits From Operational Efficiency and Strong Liquidity Position

The Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 15.6%, outperforming 13.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Booz Allen reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.3% and increased 40.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actual. The company reported revenues of $3.1 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 6.5% and increased 18% on a year-over-year basis.

How is Booz Allen Performing?

Booz Allen has enhanced operational efficiency using cost control, efficient project management, and demand-based changes made for its workforce, mainly managing government contracts and providing mission-critical services like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and defense consulting.

BAH has invested in digital transformation initiatives and solutions derived from data to improve client offerings and streamline internal operations. The company’s adjusted operating income increased 18.4% year over year in fiscal 2024, and adjusted operating income margin rose 30 basis points. We anticipate adjusted operating income to grow 10% in fiscal 2025 and adjusted operating income margin to expand around 10%.

The company expands its market potential, focusing on cybersecurity and AI. With the surge in demand for secure digital solutions across different industries, BAH is well-positioned to grab more business in both the public and private sectors. Investments made by the company in emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and automation have augmented its competitive edge, allowing Booz Allen to cater to a broader client base and drive sustainable growth.

BAH has returned $209.1 million, $235.7 million, and $253.4 million through share repurchases in fiscals 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively, along with dividend payments of $418.9 million, $223.9 million, and $404.1 million over the same period. BAH flaunts a strong balance sheet where cash and equivalents were $298 million as of June 30, 2024, against a current debt of just $72 million. Booz Allen carries a nominal current debt, and the majority of the cash is available for investments in growth initiatives and for shareholders’ distribution.

The company has a strong liquidity position. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported a current ratio of 1.56, higher than the industry's 1.36. A current ratio above 1 implies the company can easily pay off short-term debt.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAH’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Parsons PSN.

AppLovin flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

Parsons sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.

PSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.