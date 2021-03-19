Bags US Airforce Contract Under $2 Bln Program- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (ACM) said it has been awarded a contract by the the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) under its $2 billion Architect-Engineer NEXT(AE Next) program.

The multiple-award contract, which can span up to 6 years, is to provide planning, design and construction management services for infrastructure and facilities.

"AECOM's track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to continue our 65-year history collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to deliver innovative solutions for their dynamic missions across the globe," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president.

AECOM has been holding the AFCEC's architect-engineer contract for the last five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.