Bagnall Energy Ups Stake in Downing Renewables

Bagnall Energy Limited has increased its stake in Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc, crossing a key threshold with 16.02% of voting rights as of November 27, 2024. This change highlights a significant shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, reflecting strategic maneuvers in the renewable energy sector.

