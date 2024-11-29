Bagnall Energy Ups Stake in Downing Renewables

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.
Bagnall Energy Limited has increased its stake in Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc, crossing a key threshold with 16.02% of voting rights as of November 27, 2024. This change highlights a significant shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, reflecting strategic maneuvers in the renewable energy sector.
