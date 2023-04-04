Baghdad, Erbil to sign final deal to restart northern oil exports Tuesday

ERBIL, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reached a final deal to restart northern oil exports to be announced Tuesday, official sources told Reuters.

A formal request has been sent to Turkey to restart oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline and "in the next few hours pumping will resume", a Baghdad government official said.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail, Ahmed Rasheed, and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.