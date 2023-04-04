Baghdad, Erbil to sign final deal to restart northern oil exports Tuesday

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

April 04, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Amina Ismail, Ahmed Rasheed, Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

ERBIL, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reached a final deal to restart northern oil exports to be announced Tuesday, official sources told Reuters.

A formal request has been sent to Turkey to restart oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline and "in the next few hours pumping will resume", a Baghdad government official said.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail, Ahmed Rasheed, and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.