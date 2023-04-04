Baghdad, Erbil sign final deal to resume oil exports from northern Iraq- sources

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

April 04, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a final deal to restart northern oil exports, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani travelled to Baghdad to finalise the agreement with Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on the resumption of oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq and to hold talks to settle a dispute over oil and gas that has dragged on for nearly two decades.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
