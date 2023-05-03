Baghdad and KRG yet to reach deal to resume oil exports -Iraqi oil minister

May 3 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have not reached an agreement needed to resume oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail and Timour Azhari in Baghdad Editing by David Goodman)

