Baghdad and KRG yet to reach deal to resume oil exports -Iraqi oil minister

May 03, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Amina Ismail and Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have not reached an agreement needed to resume oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Wednesday.

