Bag This Cheap 7.6% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than Executive VP Samford Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 6, Kronos Worldwide Inc's Executive VP, Amy A. Samford, invested $19,420.00 into 2,000 shares of KRO, for a cost per share of $9.71. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Samford, with shares changing hands as low as $9.65 per share. Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.48 per share, with $19.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.73. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which KRO insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/06/2022 Amy A. Samford Executive VP 2,000 $9.71 $19,420.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Kronos Worldwide Inc is $0.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/30/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KRO, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.