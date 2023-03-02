Bag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Jones Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on January 30, Origin Bancorp Inc's Director, Michael Aubrey Jones, invested $37,000.00 into 1,000 shares of OBNK, for a cost per share of $37.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBNK) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Jones, with shares changing hands as low as $36.96 per share. It should be noted that Jones has collected $0.15/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.3% on their purchase from a total return basis. Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBNK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.36 per share, with $47.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.23. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which OBNK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/30/2023 Michael Aubrey Jones Director 1,000 $37.00 $37,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Origin Bancorp Inc is $0.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OBNK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.