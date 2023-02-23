Bag This Bargain 10.4% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Chief Executive Officer Coleman Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 6, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc's Chief Executive Officer, Victor J. Coleman, invested $98,859.00 into 9,300 shares of HPP, for a cost per share of $10.63. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) and achieve a cost basis 8.7% cheaper than Coleman, with shares changing hands as low as $9.71 per share. It should be noted that Coleman has collected $0.25/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 6.3% on their purchase from a total return basis. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $28.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.73. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HPP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/20/2022 Jonathan M. Glaser Director 20,000 $12.28 $245,600.00 09/20/2022 Robert L. Harris II Director 12,000 $12.31 $147,720.00 09/23/2022 Mark David Linehan Director 7,500 $11.67 $87,525.00 09/23/2022 Harout Krikor Diramerian Chief Financial Officer 2,083 $11.80 $24,579.40 09/30/2022 Mark T. Lammas President 5,000 $11.11 $55,550.00 09/30/2022 Arthur X. Suazo EVP, Leasing 4,347 $11.11 $48,295.17 12/06/2022 Victor J. Coleman Chief Executive Officer 9,300 $10.63 $98,859.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/16/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HPP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

