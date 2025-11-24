Bag This Cheap 6.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY Aronson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 17, Douglas Emmett Inc's EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY, Michele L. Aronson, invested $492,556.68 into 42,126 shares of DEI, for a cost per share of $11.69. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) and achieve a cost basis 1.5% cheaper than Aronson, with shares changing hands as low as $11.52 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.425 per share, with $20.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.77. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DEI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2025 Michele L. Aronson EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY 42,126 $11.69 $492,556.68

The current annualized dividend paid by Douglas Emmett Inc is $0.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/30/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DEI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 6.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

