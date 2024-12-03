Bag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off Howard Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 27, Synovus Financial Corp's EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off, Kevin Joseph Howard, invested $435,000.00 into 7,500 shares of SNV, for a cost per share of $58.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) and achieve a cost basis 3.0% cheaper than Howard, with shares changing hands as low as $56.27 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.535 per share, with $59.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.68. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SNV insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2024 D. Wayne Akins Jr. EVP, Chief Comm Banking Off. 24,500 $37.40 $916,300.00 10/22/2024 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,841 $48.86 $89,951.26 11/27/2024 Kevin Joseph Howard EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off 7,500 $58.00 $435,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Synovus Financial Corp is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/19/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SNV, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks

 NEBS Videos

 TFSCU Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.