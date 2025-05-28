Bag This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Pease Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 22, Phillips 66's Director, Robert W. Pease, invested $49,979.75 into 439 shares of PSX, for a cost per share of $113.85. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Pease, with shares changing hands as low as $113.08 per share. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $91.01 per share, with $150.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.30. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PSX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Robert W. Pease Director 439 $113.85 $49,979.75

