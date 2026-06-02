Bag This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Kettler Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 27, Granite Ridge Resources Inc's Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Kyle Kettler, invested $30,480.00 into 6,000 shares of GRNT, for a cost per share of $5.08. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (Symbol: GRNT) and achieve a cost basis 2.2% cheaper than Kettler, with shares changing hands as low as $4.97 per share. It should be noted that Kettler has collected $0.11/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. Granite Ridge Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.18 per share, with $6.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GRNT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/04/2025 Matthew Reade Miller Director 9,388 $5.33 $50,038.04 12/05/2025 John McCartney Director 4,000 $5.41 $21,640.00 12/08/2025 John McCartney Director 5,000 $5.26 $26,300.00 03/10/2026 Tyler Farquharson President and CEO 12,500 $5.21 $65,125.00 03/10/2026 Matthew Reade Miller Director 10,000 $5.10 $51,000.00 03/10/2026 Ronald Kyle Kettler Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $5.18 $25,900.00 03/11/2026 John McCartney Director 2,000 $5.12 $10,240.00 03/12/2026 Michele J. Everard Director 5,000 $5.17 $25,850.00 03/13/2026 Ronald Kyle Kettler Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $5.17 $15,510.00 03/12/2026 John McCartney Director 5,000 $5.16 $25,800.00 05/13/2026 Tyler Farquharson President and CEO 10,000 $5.15 $51,500.00 05/14/2026 Michele J. Everard Director 1,000 $5.28 $5,280.00 05/13/2026 Matthew Reade Miller Director 18,180 $5.21 $94,717.80 05/18/2026 Griffin Perry Director 100,000 $5.49 $549,000.00 05/19/2026 John McCartney Director 3,000 $5.81 $17,430.00 05/21/2026 John McCartney Director 4,000 $5.54 $22,160.00 05/27/2026 Ronald Kyle Kettler Chief Financial Officer 6,000 $5.08 $30,480.00

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Further GRNT Research:

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