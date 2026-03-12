Bag This Bargain 14.4% Yielder Even Cheaper Than CFO and President Hennigan Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 4, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc's CFO and President, Thomas M. Hennigan, invested $49,881.80 into 4,430 shares of CGBD, for a cost per share of $11.26. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (Symbol: CGBD) and achieve a cost basis 3.5% cheaper than Hennigan, with shares changing hands as low as $10.87 per share. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGBD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.61 per share, with $17.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.89. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CGBD insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2025 Nelson Joseph PAO 1,500 $11.84 $17,760.00 11/13/2025 Thomas M. Hennigan CFO 8,400 $12.04 $101,136.00 03/04/2026 Thomas M. Hennigan CFO and President 4,430 $11.26 $49,881.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Carlyle Secured Lending Inc is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/31/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CGBD, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 14.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CGBD makes up 2.49% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CGBD).

