Bag This Bargain 11.9% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Strandberg Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 19, Crescent Capital BDC Inc's Director, Steven F. Strandberg, invested $958,485.50 into 85,000 shares of CCAP, for a cost per share of $11.28. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Crescent Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: CCAP) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Strandberg, with shares changing hands as low as $11.27 per share. Crescent Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCAP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.92 per share, with $16.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.42. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CCAP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/19/2026 Steven F. Strandberg Director 85,000 $11.28 $958,485.50 05/20/2026 Jason Breaux Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $11.19 $55,950.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Crescent Capital BDC Inc is $1.36/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/30/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CCAP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 11.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CCAP makes up 2.78% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CCAP).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further CCAP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.