BAFN vs. CLST: Which Community Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

U.S. community banks continue to operate in a resilient yet cautious environment, supported by steady loan demand across commercial, consumer, agricultural and residential segments despite elevated interest rates and broader economic uncertainty. Stable economic activity, relationship-based lending and ongoing digital investments are helping sustain business growth, while regulators are pursuing more proportionate rules that could ease compliance burdens and expand lending capacity.

Within this backdrop, BayFirst Financial Corp. BAFN and Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. CLST represent two U.S.-based community bank holding companies that primarily generate revenues through interest income on commercial and consumer loans, while also earning non-interest income from deposit, payment, and other banking services.

On one hand, BayFirst operates through BayFirst National Bank, a community bank serving consumers, professionals and small-to-medium-sized businesses across Florida's Tampa Bay and Sarasota regions. The company offers commercial, consumer and real estate loans, deposit products, treasury and cash management, and digital banking services.

In contrast, Catalyst operates through Catalyst Bank, a federally chartered community bank serving south-central Louisiana. It offers deposit products and a broad range of lending services, including residential, commercial, construction, consumer and industrial loans.

While both BayFirst and Catalyst operate as community bank holding companies, their differing geographic footprints, lending strategies, and growth priorities create distinct competitive positions and investment profiles. This raises an important question for investors: Which company is better positioned today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: BAFN vs. CLST

CLST (up 7.5%) has outperformed BAFN (down 28%) over the year-to-date period.



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Meanwhile, BAFN is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.35X, below its median of 0.41X over the past five years. CLST’s trailing book multiple sits at 0.83X, above its last five-year median of 0.79X. BAFN and CLST both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry’s average of 1.9X.



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Factors Driving BayFirst’s Stock

BayFirst's successful $80 million capital raise significantly strengthens its balance sheet and provides flexibility to accelerate relationship-based lending across its Tampa Bay footprint. The enhanced capital position also improves regulatory capital ratios, supports expansion of the community banking franchise and gives management greater flexibility to resolve legacy credit issues while pursuing profitable long-term growth.

The company's focus on core community banking continues to gain traction through growth in business deposits, treasury management services and checking accounts. Management believes investments made over the past two years in commercial banking capabilities, technology and its branch network position BayFirst to deepen customer relationships, expand fee-based revenues and capitalize on opportunities within its established Tampa Bay and Sarasota markets.

BayFirst is benefiting from lower funding costs as it exits higher-cost promotional and brokered deposits while increasing noninterest-bearing deposits. The bank also plans to leverage its established branch network and expand its presence across the Tampa metropolitan area, supported by strong local investor backing. These initiatives are expected to improve deposit and loan growth while supporting margin stability and long-term profitability.

Factors Driving Catalyst’s Stock

Catalyst is positioned to benefit from its acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares, which significantly expands its branch network, customer base and footprint across Southwest Louisiana. The combination creates a larger community banking franchise with greater scale, broader lending and deposit opportunities, and improved operating capabilities while preserving its relationship-driven banking model.

The company continues to strengthen its balance sheet through deposit growth, lower borrowings and higher liquidity, providing flexibility to support future loan growth. Growth in non-interest-bearing deposits, coupled with higher net interest income and a reversal of credit losses, reflects a favorable funding profile and disciplined risk management that can support profitability as lending activity improves.

Catalyst maintains a solid capital position and conservative credit quality, providing capacity to pursue organic expansion and integrate acquisitions while navigating economic uncertainty. Its diversified real estate-focused loan portfolio, stable asset quality and prudent allowance management, together with ample borrowing capacity, position the company to capitalize on commercial and consumer banking opportunities in its regional markets.

Choose BAFN Over CLST Now

Both BayFirst and Catalyst are well-positioned to benefit from steady loan demand, disciplined balance sheet management and their relationship-driven community banking models. BayFirst's strategy is centered on accelerating organic growth through stronger commercial banking capabilities, while Catalyst is focused on expanding its franchise through acquisitions and prudent balance sheet management.

BayFirst appears better positioned from a long-term investment perspective. Its recent capital raise provides greater financial flexibility to support loan growth, strengthen capital ratios and navigate legacy credit challenges. At the same time, improving funding costs, expanding customer relationships and ongoing investments in commercial banking capabilities provide a solid foundation for sustainable earnings growth.

Catalyst remains an attractive community bank with a healthy capital base, stable asset quality and meaningful opportunities from the Lakeside Bancshares acquisition. However, following CLST's stronger recent stock performance and valuation that is closer to its historical norms, much of its near-term optimism appears to be reflected in the share price.

As such, BAFN offers the more compelling combination of growth potential and valuation support, making it the better buy for long-term investors.

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Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST): Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.