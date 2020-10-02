Baer resurrects AT1, SHB grabs record

By Tom Revell

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - Julius Baer Group revived a pulled Additional Tier 1 issue on Tuesday with a wider price sealing the deal, while Svenska Handelsbanken set the record lowest US dollar coupon from a European lender, in a hit dual-tranche offering.

Julius Baer was returning to the market just over a week after it postponed a perpetual non-call seven-year AT1 offering.

The Swiss private bank had seemed on track to land a successful trade on September 21. Leads Citigroup and Deutsche had set the Reg S deal's coupon at 4.375% for an expected size of US$350m on books of more than US$875m.

But after a sell-off in equities intensified over the course of the day, it decided not to proceed.

Resurfacing on Tuesday, Julius Baer replaced the leads with new sole bookrunner Credit Suisse and offered the market a wider price and shorter call.

The perpetual non-call six Reg S notes were marketed with initial guidance of 5% area for an expected size of US$350m.

The deal was launched at 4.875% and the size confirmed at US$350m with more than US$1.5bn of demand.

"It's a very good credit and good to see the deal go well even though Handelsbanken was in the market at the same time. It's a good result for Julius Baer and it's a good result for the AT1 market," said a banker.

Starting with the more attractive 5% level helped generate greater momentum for the new issue, against a less volatile but still difficult market backdrop.

The 50bp pick-up versus the number on the table first time around partly reflected moves in the AT1 market amid the volatility.

The average yield of the Bank of America CoCo index rose 29bp from 4.36% on September 18 to 4.65% as of Monday's close.

But it also incorporated some additional pick-up on account of the deal being pulled, bankers said, while the shorter call period also had to be factored in.

Some bankers away from the deal said it was conservatively priced, suggesting the issuer could have tightened further than just 12.5bp from IPTs given the size of the book. Others said such an approach was appropriate.

"An extra 50bp is pretty attractive and 5% is a good number [at IPTs]," said a syndicate banker. "They have been quite cautious but quite rightly so."

"The second bite of the apple is always going to cost you more."

A CATALYST?

Svenska Handelsbanken was meanwhile in the market with a US$1bn dual-tranche Reg S transaction and garnered an emphatic response, pulling in more than US$5.7bn of demand.

A US$500m perpetual non-call March 2027 tranche was launched at 4.375%, inside IPTs of 4.75% area, via leads Barclays, Citigroup, Handelsbanken, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

The deal sets a record for the lowest coupon for a US dollar-denominated AT1 issue from a European bank, a record that was in Julius Baer's grasp only the previous week.

It surpasses a 4.5% trade sold by BNP Paribas in February – although the French bank's deal has a longer, 10-year call.

A US$500m perpetual non-call March 2031 tranche meanwhile landed at 4.75%, inside IPTs of 5.125% area.

Bankers said the impressive result reflected the issuer's position as one of the strongest, best trading credits in the AT1 space.

"It's a very good result given the week we've had," said a second syndicate banker.

Demand was split roughly evenly between the two legs, with the shorter tranche attracting more than US$2.9bn of orders and the longer tranche more than US$2.8bn.

Bankers noted that was in contrast to the euro market, where longer AT1 tranches have recently attracted deeper demand and performed better in the secondary market.

"It's pretty encouraging they're almost even. That probably tells you that we got the optimal curve shape and people saw equivalent value in both tranches," said a banker at one of the leads.

Bankers away from the deal speculated that the new issue is a refinancing of Svenska Handelsbanken's US$1.2bn 5.25% AT1 coming up for call in March 2021.

Its only other AT1 is a US$500m 6.25% perpetual non-call March 2024 that was bid at a yield of 3.60% at Tuesday's open, according to Tradeweb.

Extrapolating from that deal and the AT1s of other Nordic issuers, bankers away from the deal said both tranches offered a concession in the context of 0bp–12.5bp.

"It came at very compelling levels in what continues to be a difficult market," said the lead banker.

Bankers said Tuesday's trades showed there is still plenty of cash available for new issues provided the pricing and timing is right.

"It feels like the primary has a pretty resilient pocket of demand still for coming to the market," said the second syndicate banker.

"Primary strength can definitely lead to secondary stability, so hopefully these deals will be stable if not perform and be a catalyst in the right direction."

(This story will appear in the October 3 issue of IFR Magazine)

