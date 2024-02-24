BAE Systems (XTRA:BSP) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 15.67

The average one-year price target for BAE Systems (XTRA:BSP) has been revised to 15.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 14.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.17 to a high of 18.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.42% from the latest reported closing price of 14.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSP is 0.66%, an increase of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 795,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 122,936K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,646K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSP by 17.26% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 54,031K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSP by 3.62% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 36,026K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,739K shares, representing an increase of 17.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSP by 37.90% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 35,346K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 30,240K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

