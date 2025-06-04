Markets

BAE Systems Wins $30 Mln U.S. Navy Contract To Upgrade Common Transponder

June 04, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems PLC (BA.L) announced Wednesday that The U.S. Navy has awarded a $30 million contract to modernize the AN/APX-123A Common Transponder, a system crucial for preventing friendly fire.

The refreshed CXP will replace existing IFF transponders on drones, ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters, addressing obsolescence and boosting processing capacity. Its open-system design and high-density FPGA technology allow future software upgrades without hardware changes.

Certified to Mark XIIB IFF standards with Mode S and Mode 5 encryption, the transponder will also feature additional receive channels for passive Mode 5 Level 2 and ADS-B In acquisition, enhancing situational awareness.

Technical work will take place at BAE's Greenlawn, NY, and Austin, TX facilities, with production hardware slated for flight qualification and delivery in 2027.

