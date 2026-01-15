BAE Systems Wins $184M Deal to Produce Amphibious Combat Vehicles

BAE Systems plc BAESY recently stated that it has secured a $184 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the production of 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs), part of the previously awarded full-rate production (FRP) Lot 5/6 program. This latest award, labeled FRP 6A, increases the total ACV-30 orders to more than 100.



Production and program work for the ACV-30s will take place in Johnstown and York, PA, as well as at the Naval Warfare Information Center in Charleston, SC, supporting the government’s integration of the KONGSBERG turret.

BAE Systems’ ACV: Key Insights

BAE Systems’ ACV has been engineered to meet the demanding mission of deploying marines from ship to shore. It delivers a unique combination of open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability and payload capacity, with significant potential to address the evolving operational requirements of the U.S. Marine Corps.



BAE Systems has continuously supplied to the Marine Corps across multiple domains, including the development and production of amphibious vehicles. Its ACV portfolio encompasses the ACV-P, ACV-C, ACV-30 and ACV-R variants, supporting a wide range of mission needs.

Rising Opportunities for BAESY and Other Defense Stocks

Increasing security threats are driving countries to enhance their military capabilities, with defense budgets increasingly allocated to modernizing equipment with advanced technologies to maintain a capable, competitive force. Armored combat vehicles, in particular, are attracting significant investment due to their versatility and critical role in ground operations.



Per the reports from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the global armored vehicle market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.66% during 2025-2030. Such robust market trends indicate substantial growth opportunities for BAE Systems, leveraging its solid position in the armored vehicle segment.



Other defense majors that are likely to reap the benefits of the expanding armored fighting vehicle market are RTX Corporation RTX, General Dynamics Corp. GD and Textron Inc. TXT.



RTX’s XM30 Combat Vehicle is a next-generation tracked and armored fighting vehicle engineered to address the critical challenges of future battlefields. It delivers superior troop protection and integrates advanced technologies to ensure personnel maintain a tactical advantage over adversaries.



RTX boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $92.82 billion, which calls for an increase of 6.6%.



General Dynamics’ Land Systems unit is a global leader in designing, engineering, producing, supporting, and sustaining tracked and wheeled military equipment. Its product lineup, including the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the Stryker and LAV wheeled vehicle families, and the AJAX armored fighting vehicles, continues to see strong demand across global military markets.



GD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $54.11 billion, which implies a jump of 4.1%.



Textron’s COMMANDO armored vehicle series delivers a balanced combination of combat-proven lethality, survivability, mobility and sustainability. The vehicle is highly versatile and can be configured as an ambulance, armored personnel carrier or support utility vehicle to meet a wide range of mission requirements.



TXT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.03%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales is pegged at $15.33 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.4%.

BAESY Stock Price Movement

In the past month, BAE Systems shares have risen 22.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 21.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY’s Zacks Rank

BAE Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.