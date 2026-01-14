BAE Systems Wins $184 Mln U.S. Marine Corps Contract For Additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) has secured a $184 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the production of 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles, or ACVs.

The award represents a portion of the previously approved full-rate production Lot 5/6 program and is designated as Full-Rate Production 6A.

With this latest order, the total number of ACV-30 variants procured by the U.S. Marine Corps has surpassed 100 units. The ACV platform is designed to provide enhanced mobility, protection, and operational flexibility across a wide range of mission environments, from open-ocean operations to inland combat scenarios. The vehicles are capable of transporting Marines, mission-critical equipment, and other payloads while remaining adaptable for advanced system integration.

