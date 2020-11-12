Companies
BAE Systems wins 1.3 bln stg contract for German Typhoons

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L said it had won a 1.3 billion pound ($1.71 billion) order to build parts for 38 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft Germany plans to buy.

The Eurofighter consortium comprises BAE Systems as well as European plane manufacturer Airbus AIR.PA and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI.

BAE said that it would make the front fuselage and tail for the new German Typhoons at its Warton factory, in northern England, before the aircraft is put together in Germany by Airbus.

($1 = 0.7585 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

