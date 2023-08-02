BAE Systems upgrades forecasts on rising military spend

Adds paragraphs 2-5

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems BAES.L upgraded its guidance for 2023, forecasting annual earnings per share would grow 10-12%, as governments spend more on military equipment due to the uncertain geopolitical environment.

BAE Systems said its good operational performance plus the demand to support national security requirements from government customers meant its full-year outcomes would be better than expected across a range of measures.

Earnings per share growth of 10-12% compares to the 5-7% increase it had forecasted in February, while it also lifted sales guidance to 5-7% growth from 3-5%.

BAE Systems makes submarines, fighter jets, military ships, combat vehicles and munitions, and its biggest customers are United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

For the first six months of the year, underlying earnings per share rose 17% to 29.6 pence, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

