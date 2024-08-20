News & Insights

Markets
BA

BAE Systems To Upgrade Flight Control Computers For F-15EX, F/A-18E/F Fighters

August 20, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), Tuesday announced that the company has been chosen by Boeing Co. (BA) to upgrade the fly-by-wire flight control computers or FCC for the F-15EX Eagle II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter aircraft.

During the upgradation, the Camberley-based company will modernize the FCC electronics hardware and software to boost processing power, improve cyber and product security, address obsolescence issues, and support long-term sustainment.

The company added that the upgrade process would take place at its facility in Endicott, New York.

Currently, BAE's stock is moving down 1.81 percent, to 1,314.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.