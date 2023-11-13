BAE Systems Trading In Line With View; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British arms, security, and aerospace firm BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) Monday said its trading has been in line with its previously upgraded guidance. The company also confirmed its fiscal year 2023 outlook.

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, BAE Systems continues to expect sales growth to be in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent from last year's 23.26 billion pounds.

Underlying earnings per share is still projected to grow by 10 percent to 12 percent from prior year's 55.5 pence, and underlying EBIT is still expected to rise by 6 percent to 8 percent from 2.48 billion pounds recorded a year ago.

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said, "We are delivering another year of good sales and earnings growth, together with strong cash flow generation. Order flow on new and existing programmes, renewals on incumbent positions and progress with our opportunity pipeline remains strong. These underpin our confidence and visibility for good top line growth in the coming years..."

Regarding the Ball Aerospace acquisition, the company said the regulatory process is progressing well and that it continues to target a completion date in the first half of 2024.

BAE Systems will announce its preliminary results for the year 2023 on February 21.

