BAE Systems sticks to guidance for 2021 earnings growth

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L stuck to guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said that demand for its products and services remained high.

BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, also said on Monday that so far it had been able to overcome supply chain pressures affecting many other manufacturers.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

