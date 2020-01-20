BAE Systems spends $2.2 bln on U.S. electronic systems units

British defence company BAE Systems said it would spend $2.2 billion to help grow its U.S.-based Electronic Systems business, picking up two units being offloaded as a result of the merger of U.S. rivals Raytheon and United Technologies.
