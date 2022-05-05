BAE Systems sees opportunity from higher defence budgets

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L said it saw opportunities in the medium term from increased defence spending in Europe and other markets as it reported first-quarter trading in line with expectations, with good operational performance maintained.

"We see opportunities to further enhance the medium-term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

