Companies

BAE Systems sees opportunity from higher defence budgets

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's BAE Systems said it saw opportunities in the medium term from increased defence spending in Europe and other markets as it reported first-quarter trading in line with expectations, with good operational performance maintained.

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L said it saw opportunities in the medium term from increased defence spending in Europe and other markets as it reported first-quarter trading in line with expectations, with good operational performance maintained.

"We see opportunities to further enhance the medium-term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular