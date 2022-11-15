Companies

BAE Systems sees more growth in 2023

November 15, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - BAE Systems BAES.L, Britain's biggest defence company, forecast more growth next year as the war in Ukraine boosts military spend, helping it post a "very strong" order book in 2022, including a 4.2 billion pound ($4.96 billion) ship contract.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets, said it was on track to meet its guidance for underlying earnings per share to grow by 4% to 6% this year on a constant currency basis.

The strengthening dollar is a tailwind for BAE and it forecast EPS growth of 11% to 13% on an actual basis.

Margin expansion would continue in 2023, the group said.

"We see sales growth coming from all sectors and opportunities to further enhance the medium-term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment," chief executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Britain confirmed a long-planned order for type 26 anti-submarine warships earlier on Tuesday which is worth 4.2 billion pounds, said BAE.

