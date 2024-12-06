BAE Systems Secures a Contract for the Sustainment of the F-16 Jet

BAE Systems BAESY recently secured a $26.7 million contract for F-16 jets’ sustainment. The contract involves the repair of the F-16 avionics intermediate shop family of test station repairable end items. The award has been provided by the Air Force Sustainment Center Supply Chain Management Division, Hill Air Force Base, UT.



The work related to this contract will be executed in San Diego, CA, and is projected to be completed by Dec. 5, 2037.

BAESY’s Expertise in the MRO Market

With nations across the globe spending heftily to secure their borders, fighter jets are playing key roles in defending a country’s safety. This has been boosting the demand for fighter jets. As demand for new combat aircraft is rising, so is the need for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.



This must have prompted Mordor Intelligence to predict that the global military aviation MRO market will increase from $41.33 billion in 2024 to $47.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Such growth opportunities offered by the aforementioned market are likely to bode well for BAE Systems. Its expertise in MRO services, combined with its advanced aviation solutions, positions it as a key player in supporting both commercial and military aircraft.



Notably, BAESY offers comprehensive support, including spare parts, repairs and cutting-edge systems like engine control, head-up displays and cabin systems, thereby ensuring aircraft remain operational, safe and equipped with the latest technologies. Such extensive capabilities likely play an important role in BAESY securing significant combat aircraft-related MRO contracts like the latest one.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies

Other defense contractors that are anticipated to benefit from the expanding military aviation MRO market are discussed below.



RTX Corporation RTX: The company’s Pratt & Whitney unit is a well-known provider of combat aircraft MRO services. In October 2024, Pratt & Whitney opened its new 845,000-square-foot facility worth $255 million in Oklahoma City, OK, to meet the growing demands of both U.S. and global defense customers for the F135, F117, TF33, F100 and F119 engines.



RTX has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.2%.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Its Sikorsky unit’s Overhaul and Repair organization offers a diversified range of system services, repairing and overhauling dynamic systems, blades, avionics and numerous other components, from aircraft tip to tail. In September 2024, LMT joined hands with Australia’s Asia Pacific Aerospace company to support the Black Hawk global supply chain for boosting this fleet’s advanced repair services.



Lockheed Martin has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.5%.



AAR Corp. AIR: The company is the largest independent MRO provider in North America, serving a global customer base. In September 2024, AAR won a contract with an aggregate ceiling value of $1.2 billion to provide depot airframe maintenance and depot field team support for P-8A Poseidon jets.



AAR Corp. delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.80% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 21.9%.

BAESY Stock Price Performance

Shares of BAESY have lost 12.6% in the past month against the industry’s 1.9% growth.



BAESY’s Zacks Rank

BAESY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

