BAE Systems Secures $318 Mln Contract For M109 Self-Propelled Howitzers

March 27, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BAESY) announced on Wednesday that it secured a contract worth up to $318 million from the U.S. Army.

The contract is for providing technical and sustainment support services for the M109A6 and A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers, as well as the M992A3 carrier and tracked vehicles.

The five-year System Technical Support and Sustainment System Technical Support contract involves delivering engineering and logistics services for enhancing capabilities, maintenance, and testing on the vehicle range.

This services contract comes after the M109A7 production contract was granted in November 2023.

