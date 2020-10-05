BAE Systems says Tempest staff numbers to rise to 2,500 next year

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L said that the number of people working on Tempest, the UK-led project to build a new fighter jet with Italy and Sweden, will rise to 2,500 by next year from more than 1,800 now.

BAE Systems, UK engine maker Rolls-Royce RR.L, European missile maker MBDA and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI are amongst the companies working to develop Tempest, meant eventually to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon from 2040.

The planned increase in Tempest staff was revealed by BAE CEO Charles Woodburn in the Telegraph newspaper and the article was published on BAE's website on Monday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.