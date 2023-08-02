BAE Systems plc - ADR (BAESY) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 57.06

The average one-year price target for BAE Systems plc - ADR (OTC:BAESY) has been revised to 57.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 54.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.96 to a high of 66.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from the latest reported closing price of 48.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAESY is 0.83%, an increase of 17.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 14,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 7,679K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,409K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESY by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 48.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESY by 63.51% over the last quarter.

Beach Investment Counsel holds 285K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all BAE Systems plc - ADR regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.