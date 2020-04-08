Companies

BAE Systems plans to raise $1.3 billion in bonds due 2030

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L is seeking to raise $1.3 billion in bonds to fund its employee benefit plans and repay debt, the company said on Wednesday, as it braced any blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines, said the bonds will be at a coupon rate of 3.4% and will mature in April 2030.

