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BAE Systems Plans To Invest $135 Mln To Support US Military Readiness System

May 20, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Wednesday announced a $135 Mln investment to accelerate delivery of critical systems and software to support U.S. military readiness.

The company plans to fund entirely through its own capital investment and expects to support mission-critical Department of War and aerospace programs.

Approximately $85 million is being implemented at BAE's Hudson campus, where advanced capabilities are designed, developed, and tested. A $50 million manufacturing overhaul in Austin will scale factory infrastructure to quickly meet evolving defense requirements for affordable precision munitions.

Dave Harrold, vice president and general manager of Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems said, "We're building for the future, delivering at speed and scale, and enabling the capabilities required to deter aggression."

Currently, shares are at 1,919.50, up 16.50 points or 0.87 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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